AROUND THE STATE

Train hits car, injuring driver

SPRING VALLEY (AP) -- A passenger train hit a car at a railroad crossing, sending a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Spring Valley police said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the crossing at Dutch Lane.

A spokesman for NJ Transit said the train had left the station at Spring Valley at 6:04 p.m. and was heading to Hoboken, N.J., with six passengers aboard.

The woman has not been identified. Police said she was the only person in the car.

***

Job seekers camp out for chance to apply

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hundreds of New Yorkers are camped out at a union local hoping to be first in line for up to 100 jobs repairing elevators.

The job seekers have set up tents and barbecue grills along four blocks of Queens. They began showing up at 4 a.m. Friday for applications that will be handed out today.

Apprentices with the union earn $14 to $16 an hour, and full-fledged elevator mechanics can make up to $40 an hour.

***

Souped-up stolen car returned after 3 years

NEW YORK (AP) -- A Brooklyn schoolteacher whose car was stolen three years ago has gotten it back -- totally souped up and unrecognizable.

Amanda Pogany's 1996 Honda was returned to her drag-race ready, with a new V-8 engine, manual transmission, leather interior, tinted windows and oversize tires.

Police found the car at an illegal chop shop and were able to trace it to Pogany.