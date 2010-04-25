Listening Post / Brief reviews of select releases

>Classical

David Russell, Senides Latinos, Guitar Music of Latin America (Telarc). Russell, who appeared in 2005 at the Buffalo/Niagara Guitar Festival, is using this set of 23 short numbers to show what happened to Spanish guitar music when it reached the Americas. He is kind of a one-man melting pot himself. Born in Scotland -- he still has a brogue -- he grew up in the Mediterranean island of Minorca, and now travels constantly. Russell advises his many disciples never to lose the joy of the guitar, and in this disc, he practices what he preaches. You hear his quiet joy in "Tu Imagen," a waltz by Augustin Barrios Mangore, and a polka-like dance, the irresistible "Maxixe." Other selections made me think of jazz, including Manuel Maria Ponce's famous "Estrellita." You'll find yourself encoring a lot of pieces, going through this CD. This is unhurried, laid-back mood music from a master. 4 stars (out of 4) (Mary Kunz Goldman)

Dvorak, Quartets and Quintet -- Old World, New World performed by the Emerson String Quartet (Deutsche Grammophon, three discs). There aren't many better recording quartets these days than the Emerson String Quartet, and this is the group's first recording of Dvorak's American Quartets (13 in G-major Op. 106, 14 in A-Flat major Op. 105) as well as the Op. 97 B-flat Quintet (with violist Paul Neubauer). Add the Quartets 10 and 11 and the Quartet based on Dvorak's "Cypresses" song cycle, and this is one of the more irresistible string quartet sets to come along in a very long while. This is one ensemble that simply doesn't make discs that are anything other than exemplary both in rhythmic virtuosity and lyric sensitivity, both of which are required all the way through these melodically rich pieces composed by Dvorak from his late-30s to his mid-50s, the same era as his "New World" Symphony (he lived to be 63). He was, it's often said, a composer who never composed a false note and this is the right way to hear this music. Terrific. 3 1/2 stars (Jeff Simon)

Chopin, Nocturnes performed by pianist Yundi (EMI Classics). Yundi Li grew up in China, where he trained like an athlete to enter competitions and win. He won the Chopin competition in 2000, at 18. He now goes by simply Yundi, and this CD -- his debut on EMI -- shows him brooding and androgynous and identifies him as a superstar. I am sick of this sort of hype. It sets the bar so high that listening to these Chopin nocturnes, which are not grandstanding pieces, I found myself thinking, is this superstar playing? I don't think so. It did not sound as if Yundi Li -- Yundi, I mean -- was really feeling the music that deeply. He was playing them well, but I don't know what I want, I thought. Maybe I wish that every pianist, every artist, were not being presented as The Next Big Thing. 3 stars (M.K.G.)

>Pop

Lena Horne, Lena Horne Sings: The M-G-M Singles (Verve Hip-O Select). No one would dream of denying that Lena Horne was one of the great pop jazz singers of the past century, but what the candid have to admit about this music from the late '40s is how much it depended on her stunning beauty in movies and the now mind-boggling fact that when a lot of it was recorded, she and her husband Lenny Hayton had to travel to Europe to get married because interracial marriage was still prohibited in California. She was a great singer in this era, with a voice as clear as a mountain spring, but unlike Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan, she never dreamed here of straying too far from the melody or the kind of melodramatic or cutesy renderings that Hollywood insisted on all-too-often ("I Feel So Smoochy" anyone?). 3 stars (J.S.)

>Comedy

Tom Lehrer, The Tom Lehrer Collection (Shout! Factory disc plus DVD). Tom Lehrer, bless him, is still with us at 82. Has there ever been a musical satirist in our time more acute? Or a concocter of acid-bath anthems and demolitionist ditties more pointed? And while we're asking questions, how did we ever get through the years of the Clinton impeachment and the Dubya administration without him? All the "Daily Shows" and "Colbert Reports" in the world can't quite equal the satiric panache of a song by the man who wrote "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park" and "The Masochism Tango." Here, after all, is the man who wrote a song called "Wernher Von Braun" during the height of the '60s space race, where he sang, with thick German accent "Once the rockets are up/Who cares vere they come down?/'That's not my depahtment'/says Wernher Von Braun." And the man who thought he'd help the Catholic Church's Vatican II and "increase the popularity of the product" with a song called "The Vatican Rag" whose immortal lyric went "First you get down on your knees/Fiddle with your rosaries/bow your head with great respect/ and genuflect, genuflect, genuflect." Lest anyone think any religion was being slighted, this indispensable collection includes "I'm Spending Hannukah in Santa Monica I've spent Shavuous in East St. Louis./A charming spot/But not for me." When National Brotherhood Week was in its infancy, you'll hear him here telling a live audience that "on the first day of the week Malcolm X was killed which gives you an idea how effective was the whole thing." ("It's fun to eulogize/The people you despise/As long as you don't let them in your school.") It was a major tragedy that the '60s counterculture saw the former Harvard mathematician transferring his songwriting talents to "The Electric Company" -- mostly, he says, because touring and singing the same songs bored him. But his wicked, wicked songs are never to be forgotten and for anyone who doesn't already have the three-disc box set "The Remains of Tom Lehrer," this -- complete with DVD of live performance -- is glorious. 4 stars (J.S.)

>Jazz

Jacky Terrasson, Push (Concord), When a jazz musician under 50 plays jazz and standards that have been staples in jazz for more than half a century, the risk of staleness and tedious incense-burning ritual couldn't be higher. And that's one of many reasons why pianist Jacky Terrasson has been one of the best things to hit jazz since he won the Thelonious Monk competition in 1993. When he plays Monk's "Ruby My Dear" here with Gregoire Maret on harmonica (a neo-Toots Thielmans), he neither distorts things to the point of harmonic absurdity (a la Wynton Marsalis in his worst versions of standards) or plays with slavish ennui. It's absolutely vital. Even better is Monk's "Round Midnight," which almost EVERY jazz musician plays. Terrasson, though, among a new wave of younger musicians playing the perennial (see Marc Cary, following), finds a virtually new field to explore, one that gives him permission to play Garneresque tremolos. "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To" turns into Keith Jarretesque rhapsodic bebop. His originals are fine, too -- replete with the humor that has always been abundant when he plays. New Terrasson discs are jazz occasions, and this one couldn't be more welcome. 3 stars (J.S.)

Marc Cary, Focus Trio Live 2009 (Motema). Here, somewhat incredibly, is another 43-year-old jazz pianist who has figured out something wonderfully new to do with Monk's "Round Midnight" -- in this case a dark, brooding ostinato version even more haunting than Jacky Terrasson's more straightforward atmospherics. Cary isn't nearly as widely known as Terrasson, but this live trio set from both Europe and America last July is even more impressive. I dearly wish that one of Erik Satie's "Gnossiennes" weren't listed on the disc as a Cary original composition called "Twilight," but his fantasia on its theme is more impressive than kitschy. And when he gets to things like Jackie McLean's "Minor March" and Comden/Green's perennial "Just in Time," he and his trio mates bassist David Ewell on bass and Sameer Gupta on drums are in a zone. A very strong jazz piano trio disc. 3 1/2 stars (J.S.)