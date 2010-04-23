Gold Glove titles on the line at ECC

There will be plenty of titles on the line plus a chance for advancement at stake tonight during the New York State Golden Gloves Championships at the Erie Community College Burt Flickinger Center.

Champions in four classes will be crowned during the 7:30 p.m. event, which pits the Western and Eastern region champions. Those winning championships in the open class will advance to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions next month in Little Rock, Ark.

Buffalo-area fighters vying for spots at nationals include 165-pounder Corey Webster (Lockport), light heavyweight Darryl Griffin (Buffalo), heavyweight Greg Brady (Buffalo) and super heavyweight Terry Carter of Niagara Falls.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door before the fight or at Pacillo's on Hertel Avenue, Doris Records on East Ferry Street, at any of the four local Carubba Collision locations or at Clicketix.com.

There are two New York State Golden Gloves Tournaments -- one for competitors in the New York City-area sponsored by the New York Daily News and one for the rest of the state. The New York City one is a lengthy affair filled with qualification bouts, which is why that one is its own event. The travel cost for non-New York City-area fighters to keep heading downstate for qualification bouts would be prohibitive.