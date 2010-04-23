Folk tale ; These days, rock innovator likes to do it himself

Roger McGuinn was in the thick of the '60s musical revolution as leader of the Byrds, bursting onto the scene in Los Angeles in 1965 with the amped-up, No. 1 hit, "Mr. Tambourine Man."

Their version merged Dylan's folk stylings with the pop sound of the Beatles, introducing, in one fell swoop, "folk rock" into the pop idiom.

Later, the Byrds produced one of the greatest songs of the psychedelic era, "Eight Miles High," pioneered country rock and left a legacy as one of music's most influential bands.

McGuinn certainly knows about stoking the star-making machinery he wrote and sang about in the song, "So You Want to Be a Rock and Roll Star." And at this stage of his life, he's glad to be away from it.

"I'm real happy being a folk singer now, or whatever it is I do," McGuinn said from his Orlando, Fla., home. "I go out and tell stories, and people like it. I just play theaters, I don't do festivals or clubs or casinos or anything, and I love it."

McGuinn performs at 8 p.m. today in Buffalo State College's Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall. He asked local singer Maria Sebastian to open.

McGuinn's songbook includes such well-known Byrds songs -- played on McGuinn's chiming, signature 12-string Rickenbacker -- as "Ballad of Easy Rider" and "Turn Turn Turn!"; Dylan covers such as "My Back Pages" and "Mr. Tambourine Man"; and solo material that includes "Chestnut Mare" and "King of the Hill."

He's also likely to perform traditional folk songs on his custom-made 7- and 12-string Martin guitars. After the Byrds' final breakup in 1973, McGuinn launched a solo career and, for several years, entered into collaborations with former band members.

But for nearly a quarter century now, the onetime Greenwich Village folkie has revisited the music form that first drew him in.

McGuinn and his wife, Camilla, both born-again Christians, take to the highway, driving to their gigs and turning them into sightseeing trips. Camilla is also her husband's sometime musical collaborator, tour manager, merchandiser and roadie.

Technology has freed musicians, including himself, from the machinations of record companies, he said.

McGuinn loves living in the age of computers. His involvement with them began in the early 1980s, and he carried a telephone in an attache case decades before cell phones were commonplace.

"Oh, it's incredible. I was born at exactly the right time to kind of get a head start," McGuinn said.

"I was doing a lecture at a high school, and one of the kids asked me what the best thing I ever did in the music business was, and I said, 'Get out of it.' "

He essentially duplicates a 64-track recording studio on his laptop using Pro Tools technology to do his own production, mastering and other steps needed to produce an album.

So, while McGuinn lived through some of rock's most cataclysmic times, he doesn't wax nostalgic at mention of the 45th anniversary of the Sunset Strip riots in Los Angeles, when the Byrds were in the thick of the countercultural scene, playing clubs like Ciro's and Whiskey A Go Go.

"It was fun, but it wasn't that much fun, or the most I ever had. I enjoyed the excitement of getting the Byrds from being on the street and kind of starving, where [manager] Jim Dickson had to buy us a cheeseburger every day or we would have died, to meeting the Beatles." That was a real time acceleration, McGuinn said.

"I don't really miss Sunset Strip or L.A. at all."

***

PREVIEW

WHO: Roger McGuinn

WHEN: 8 tonight

WHERE: Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall, Buffalo State College

TICKETS: $27-$35

INFO: 878-3005