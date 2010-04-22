PROM NEWS & NOTES

ESSENTIAL ACCESSORY

Wish you could avoid aching feet from high heels on prom night? Rollasoles, a durable, yet rollable ballet flat, is the perfect fast fix to your stiletto-sore feet. The roll-up design fits snugly in any clutch and comes with a reusable pouch to carry your heels. The flats are available in four colors: black, gold, silver and metallic pink and can be found at Target.com for $9.99.

PROM IN YOUR PALM

TeenPROM magazine has created an app for iPhone and iPod Touch users with all of the hottest trends and coolest looks for prom and parties. The app is available for 99 cents in the Apple iPhone App Store and can be found at www.itunes.com/app/teenprom.

DOs AND DON'Ts

Not sure who pays for what or who should do the asking or who to invite to your preprom party? Cindy Post Senning and Peggy Post, co-directors of the Emily Post Institute, have written a guide to answer all your party-planning questions. "Prom and Party Etiquette" (Harper Collins, 127 pages, $15.99) promises to help you navigate your social life and be more confident at the parties you attend.

LAST-MINUTE TIPS

Here's some helpful prom-time tips courtesy of TeenPROM magazine:

*No budget for accessories? Have a "bring that bling" party with friends. Everyone brings accessories to swap and share.

*Eyeliner smudged? Use a cotton swab dipped in moisturizer to lift the smear away.

*Stop slips on the dance floor by scuffing up the bottoms of new shoes with an emery board.

*Spray your perfume on after lotioning up. Moisturized skin holds on to scents better. And don't rub it in. Friction alters fragrance, so allow it to air dry after spraying it on.

*Try getting rid of nail stains with a bit of whitening toothpaste.