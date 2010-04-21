LoSECCO, Marion E. Feyes (Goudy)

Age 78 of North Tonawanda, March 26, 2010 in Millard Fillmore Hospital, Buffalo. Marion was a former member of the Sikora Post Marching Band. She was the wife of the late Steven Feyes and Joseph LoSecco; beloved mother of Dianne (Michael) Wuerch of Tonawanda and John (Jaci) Feyes of Palm Harbor, FL; grandmother of Kristen and Michael Feyes, Amanda and Emilie Wuerch; sister of Allen (Peggy) Goudy, Genevieve Miller, Janet (Ted) Guralny and Florence Toy; aunt of many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24th at 11 AM from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., in North Tonawanda. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. If so desired, memorials may be made to Upstate New York Transplant Services or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Guest book available at frettholdfuneralhome.com