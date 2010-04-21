SISTER MARY ANNUNCIATA KELLEHER, R.S.M, (Kathleen Elizabeth Kelleher)

SISTER MARY ANNUNCIATA KELLEHER, R.S.M (Kathleen Elizabeth Kelleher)

April 20, 2010; dearest daughter of the late James and Julia (Hyde) Kelleher; dear sister of Mary (late James) McMahon, Patrick (Barbara) Kelleher, the late Margaret (Eugene) Moriarity and James Kelleher. Sister is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday, April 22, from 2-8 PM at Mercy Center, 625 Abbott Rd., where a vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM and Friday 2-4 PM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00 PM in Mercy Center Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements by VICTORIAN PARK.