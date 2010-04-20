BISON Fund given $1.3 million to help provide more scholarships

The BISON Fund has received a four-year, $1.3 million grant from a national foundation that will allow it to continue providing scholarships to nearly 1,500 needy students at local religious and private grammar schools.

The matching grant from the Children's Scholarship Fund -- which in previous years provided a total of $3 million in grants -- is especially crucial now because of increased need among families and higher tuition rates at many schools, said Kathleen M. Christy, the executive director of the BISON Fund.

The BISON Fund, which has operated for 15 years, provides scholarships of up to $1,400 a year to needy students from Buffalo, Lackawanna, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, the Town of Tonawanda and a portion of Amherst.

The group's formal name is the Buffalo Inner-city Scholarship Opportunity Network.

Eighty-six percent of its students attend Catholic schools, and more than half the students at some Catholic elementary schools are BISON Fund recipients.

"We've helped keep a lot of those schools open," Christy said.

The program has also helped Catholic schools draw from a wider base, since many of the children attending Catholic schools with the help of BISON Fund scholarships are not Catholic.

Because it is funded entirely with private money, the BISON Fund has been able to avoid the controversies over whether religious schools should receive tax dollars.

In addition to about $300,000 a year from the Children's Scholarship Fund, the BISON Fund raises about $1 million a year in private and corporate donations and foundation grants.

The Children's Scholarship Fund, which awarded grants to programs in 14 cities, considers the BISON Fund "one of our strongest partner programs," said Elizabeth Toomey, the Children's Scholarship Fund's director of communications.

Applications for the 2010-11 school year are available at www.bisonfund.com or by calling 854-0869.

