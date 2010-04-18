From the blotter / Niagara County police calls, April 5 to 12

>April 5

Vincent P. Duffy, 28, of Fourth Street, Niagara Falls, was charged by Niagara Falls police with using a stereo receiver as a weapon to assault a woman, causing a 2-inch gash in her chest in the attack. Duffy was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief after a 28-year-old woman said Duffy had became violent and attacked her when she refused to give him the stereo receiver.

Richard N. Bishop, 20, of Walnut Street, Lockport, was charged with two counts of menacing by police in that city after he allegedly threatened police with a shovel, threw a brick at a man and threatened to kill him. Bishop was additionally charged with obstructing governmental administration and reckless endangerment. Police said he first attacked the man, then swung a shovel at officers and swore at them after they arrived.

A Rochester man told sheriff's deputies that an intoxicated man punched him in the face and body at 10 p.m. while they were on the 500 block of Water Street in Youngstown, then, while he was on the ground, stomped on him and kicked him in the ribs. The victim was treated in the Mount St. Mary's Hospital emergency room. Deputies said a third-degree assault charge warrant would be issued in the case.

The principal at the Henrietta G. Lewis campus school at Wyndham Lawn, Old Niagara Road, Lockport, told sheriff's deputies that during a fire drill, a student refused to leave the classroom and said he would murder the school social worker who tried to make him leave. The student was suspended, but sent the social worker a text message that said he was making bombs and forming a terrorist group. Deputies were alerted because staff was concerned. A mental health evaluation was ordered.

***

>April 6

A Kassie's Pizza employee told sheriff's deputies that the shop on Akron Road in the Town of Lockport received a counterfeit $100 bill from a 240-pound man with red and gray hair who said his name was Peters.

Raymond C. Wolbert, 54, of Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, was charged by police in that city with felony third-degree robbery and petit larceny at Auto Zone on Niagara Falls Boulevard just after 9 a.m. A store manager said he saw Wolbert put a wrench set in his jacket and try to leave. He was ordered back and allegedly refused to cooperate and pushed and struck employees. He was detained after a brief struggle and found with the wrench set, a ratchet set and pliers, with a total value of $89, police said.

A 17-year-old juvenile from LaSalle Prep on Buffalo Avenue was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after staff said they found a baggie of marijuana that the boy threw into a wastebasket, Niagara Falls police said. Also found was a pipe with burnt residue.

***

>April 7

A 50-year-old man told Niagara Falls police that he found a window shattered, his house in disarray and a safe pried open in the 500 block of 23rd Street. Stolen were $7,000 in coins, some prescription drugs and jewelry that included a $5,000 ring.

A woman from the 1900 block of Niagara Street told Niagara Falls police that someone took her cat, PlayStation and 10 games while she was out.

Christopher M. Guadagno, 41, of Murphy Road, Lockport, was stopped at 11:32 p.m. on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton and charged by sheriff's deputies with driving while intoxicated. Another driver told deputies she had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with Guadagno. Guadagno refused testing because he said police would find narcotics in his system, according to reports. Police said he also had a police badge and two police identification cards that showed that he had held a position with the U.S. Department of Defense, however the badges expired several years ago and were confiscated. Guadagno had valid identification cards saying he was a private investigator and a certified state security guard, police said.

***

>April 8

Taney L. Chabuel, 36, of Barker, was stopped by sheriff's deputies at 1:13 a.m. on Drake Settlement Road in Newfane and charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle after an open container of whiskey was found in a bag on the floor behind the driver, according to reports. Chabuel also was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, improper turn and operating a vehicle while a license/registration is suspended. Deputies said they were following the vehicle and observed it cross the center line, make a left turn and then go off the shoulder of the road. Chabuel and her passenger said they had been drinking in bars in Barker, Olcott and then Newfane, sheriff's reports said.

Three Lockport teens were charged with third-degree burglary in connection with a burglary at the former Kohl's Motorcycle shop on Gooding Street, Lockport police reported. Police surrounded the shop to make the arrest. Charged were Heather R. Eagan, 18, of Cameron Drive, who was additionally charged with petit larceny; Brandon Lake, 19, of Cottage Street, who was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly painting on the walls inside the building; and Aaron L. Munzel, 19, of Cottage Street.

***

>April 9

Pool equipment was stolen from a Grand Island woman's car after it was broken into between 7:45 and 9:45 p.m. while parked at the Regal Cinema on Builder's Way, Niagara Falls police said. A pool net and some goggles were among the items taken. Loss was listed at $34.

A car stereo amplifier valued at $200 was stolen from an unlocked garage on North Creek Run sometime overnight, sheriff's deputies said. The victim told deputies that he has suffered repeated thefts of late.

Someone smashed out the driver's side window of a 2005 Toyota and stole a GPS device valued at $100, Niagara Falls police said. The car was parked near the owner's 17th Street home.

A Cedar Avenue woman told Niagara Falls police that a female visitor to her apartment made off with an iPod, $170 in cash and some prescription medication. The victim was advised to seek an arrest warrant.

***

>April 10

A Michigan Avenue woman told Niagara Falls police that her brother may have been responsible for an overnight break-in. The home was entered while the victim was out, police said, and a PlayStation 3 video game console and a laptop computer were taken. Loss was placed at $1,000.

Niagara Falls police said that during the past month, and most recently this week, a man has repeatedly climbed a utility pole to make fraudulent cable television hookups at his Chilton Avenue home. The move resulted in the theft of about $200 worth of service from Time Warner Cable, police said.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating whether a 1995 GMC found abandoned on Green Road in the Town of Lewiston may have been stolen. The vehicle's ignition system had sustained extensive damage and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Deputies said the vehicle belonged to a Walmore Road resident.

Shawnee Volunteer Fire Chief Chad Shepard told sheriff's deputies that an extension cord found lying on the ground outside Thieles, 7485 Shawnee Road, Wheatfield, may have led to a fire inside the warehouse at 8 p.m. The cord was connected to a block heater that was used to warm the engine of a forklift inside. Fire spread to the block heater and then to the forklift. The fire remains under investigation.

Charles R. Francis, 41, of Sabre Park, Town of Niagara, was charged with criminal mischief, petit larceny and trespassing just after 9 a.m., after sheriff's deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle putting metal into the back of a pickup truck that reportedly belonged to the sign company at Witmer Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. Francis said he was scouting for deer. Deputies said he was stuck in the mud and was using pieces of steel grids to try and get out and had other pieces of steel in the truck which were consistent with selling scrap metal.

***

>April 12

A 65-year-old Town of Hartland man reported finding a 4-month-old calf shot and killed in a pasture behind a house in the 2200 block of Quaker Road. He told sheriff's deputies that this was not the first time one of his animals had been shot and he has been documenting all the incidents. The calf was valued at $300.

A 17-year-old Pierce Avenue boy told Niagara Falls police he was knocked to the ground by a teenage boy who struck him in the leg with a metal pipe at 1 p.m. as he was riding his bicycle in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue. After the 17-year-old fell off his bike, the other teen punched him in the face, pulled out a knife and slashed the front tire on his bike, the victim told police.