On the Record / April 17, 2010

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

The Dopkins Medical Practice industry group, within Dopkins & Company, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, named Lisa Fertitta and Matthew H. Barber medical billing specialists. Fertitta has 10 years medical billing experience and graduated from Erie Community College. Barber served in private industry for the past decade and graduated from Ithaca College.

Phillips Lytle partner David P. Flynn was a panelist at the Upstate Venture Association of New York's Buffalo Capital Forum, Opportunities and Resources in Renewable Energy, held recently at the Embassy Suites in Buffalo.

LPCiminelli Inc. Chairman and CEO Louis P. Ciminelli and Niagara's Finest Inns managing partner Howard A. Zemsky will chair the 13th annual Buffalo State College Foundation Scholarship Gala, April 24, in the Connecticut Street Armory. All proceeds benefit the All College Honors Program, which awards 200 scholarships each year.

***

>Company items

Magic Marketing of Lockport was retained by Rubberform Recycled Products, a manufacturer of numerous products from recycled tires and other materials, located in Lockport, to provide public relations services and consultation.

Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys at Law recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Founded by Jeffrey Freedman in 1980, the firm has grown to 50 legal professionals in 13 offices throughout Western New York, focusing on personal injury, Social Security disability and bankruptcy.

***

>Contributing

Logistic Dynamics, a Buffalo-based third party logistics provider specializing in freight management and freight broker related services, raised $1,265 in The American Cancer Society's 2010 Daffodil Days for the Western NY Region. This marks LDI's third year of participation and highest amount raised since joining forces with the American Cancer Society.

***

>Patents

Title: "Twin blowers for gas separation plants"

No.: 7,695,553

Inventors: Celik, Cem E. (Tonawanda); Smolarek, James (Boston)

Assignee: Praxair Technology (Danbury, Conn.)

Date issued: April 13, 2010