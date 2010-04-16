Everybody's column

U.S. can't take sides in Mideast peace talks

I take issue with points in the April 5 News editorial on Israel-U.S. relations. It argued that Israel legitimately builds housing in Jerusalem because Israel captured the city in 1967. But capturing does not entitle ownership any more than Israel's capture of the West Bank and Gaza justifies claims on those areas. As for Jerusalem being "within Israel's borders," that claim is not recognized by the international community.

The editors also say that President Obama is not liked by the Israeli people, and this is "evidently with reason." Such a generalization fails to recognize the diversity of opinion within Israel. Further, suggesting that Obama deviates from the friendship and cooperation with Israel of his predecessors does him a disservice and fails to recognize previous frictions with Israel in the administrations of Dwight Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush. Even Jimmy Carter criticized the "apartheid" policy of Israel.

The editors claim that the Palestinians have not been peace partners. What then are Mahmoud Abbas, Saeb Erekat and the Palestinian negotiators in the peace process? Is Israel a peace partner when it blatantly continues building settlements in Arab areas? I believe that a two-state solution will be achieved in the Middle East only with the assertive involvement of the United States, in which our negotiators do not play favorites with one side.

Kenneth W. Terhune

Clarence Center

***

School districts trying to hold down tax hikes

As a special education teacher at Amherst High School, I am concerned about the perception encouraged by the article in The News last week titled: "State eyes rewarding schools for givebacks." The Amherst School District, along with others, is hoping to pass a budget next month that will include a proposed increase in taxes. The article gives the impression to a public shaken by a down economy that districts and their unions are self-serving and unwilling to compromise. Districts are facing a difficult future and the task of maintaining excellent outcomes for children is further challenged with the aid losses anticipated from New York State. The notion that the state is going to "give back" anything is absurd; it has nothing to give. Isn't that the point?

Amherst teachers made many of the concessions several years ago that Lancaster and West Seneca were praised for. Amherst has also held down tax increases for district residents for years. This year, there will be both a tax increase as well as a loss of personnel and programming. Inflaming a situation that will likely have negative consequences for our students is short-sighted and destructive. The article offered an incomplete representation of the difficult climate that school districts in New York State and their communities are immersed in.

Susan Paul-Saladino

Buffalo

***

State employees need to be part of solution

Gov. David Paterson isn't the most popular fellow in Albany these days, but I truly admire and respect his courage and steadfastness in trying to implement across-the-board, cost-saving measures. As a Republican, I'm particularly impressed that we're seeing this from a Democrat.

And even though his plan to delay a raise for state employees will affect my family (my husband works for the state) I'm willing to take one for the team for the long-term greater financial good of the whole. Temporarily sacrificing this small personal gain for the overall financial well-being of our state is really the least we can do. Or we could exert all our energy being part of the problem and not the solution by bickering over which state agencies don't deserve raises and which do. That said, I wish all these short-sighted, self-centered state employees who've been whining about these cuts would just stop. I think all state employees would agree that they've all earned their raises!

Robyn E. Jobity

Clarence Center

***

Advocates of soda tax can't have it both ways

I am writing to challenge the assertion made by the letter writer who suggested that the soda tax would both "raise significant, needed revenues" and "increase the general well-being and health" of New York State citizens. This tax cannot do both. Either the sugar-based beverage drinking cohort of the population will continue to drink these beverages regardless of the tax, and thus continue its alleged unhealthy ways while providing a new revenue stream to the state, or it will discontinue drinking these beverages and the state will need to figure out another way to gouge its citizens in the name of taking care of us.

Those politicians and nanny-state busybodies who wish to convince us otherwise should go back to school and brush up on their logic skills.

Bill Reese

Lake View

***

GOP will oppose anyone nominated by Obama

The Republicans or the Tea Baggers, sometimes I can't tell them apart, are already gearing up to fight any nominee President Obama might propose to the Supreme Court.

Obama could even recommend perennial dyspeptic Sen. John McCain, who is for everything he used to be against, or vice versa, and they would find fault with him. Any president has the right to nominate a person who agrees with his philosophy, but I suspect Obama will make a middle-of-the-road choice in his futile dream of bipartisanship. John Paul Stevens and David Souter, both appointed by Republicans, are examples that nobody can predict how anyone will rule anyway.

At this juncture, as President George W. Bush often said, perhaps Stevens wants to dissociate himself from being part of a court that writes the law, not interprets it. The recent precedent-breaking decision to allow corporations, including foreign ones, to donate whatever they will to political campaigns is a nightmare decision. This was a ruling actively sought by conservatives on flimsy grounds.

It is important. If you think politicians are bought and paid for now, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Alex Park

Buffalo

***

Protesting at funerals of soldiers is appalling

I read the column by Leonard Pitts in the April 6 News, "Court ruling will turn your stomach," and Pitts was certainly correct. These people think they are doing right by protesting at the funerals of servicemen. Their leader preaches, "Thank God for dead soldiers -- God's instrument of choice." I have never in my life heard anything so mean-spirited.

It sounds to me like they need to go to a real church with a real minister or priest. And meanwhile, why don't the police make them stay away from these funerals? God bless all servicemen and women. May this war be over very soon!

Vi Anderson

Grand Island