Walmart report called inadequate

Orchard Park Town Board members have sent an environmental report on a proposed Walmart back to the developer for a third time.

The board cited more than 20 reasons for deeming the draft environmental impact statement "inadequate and incomplete," including the failure to address some traffic issues.

Walmart wants to build a 135,000-square-foot super center on Milestrip Road across from Quaker Crossing.

The company must address all the potential adverse environmental impacts of the $10 million project in the environmental impact statement. Once the town determines that the impacts have been addressed, the board would deem the statement complete.

Deeming the statement complete does not mean the town agrees with the developer's conclusions. The town would lay out its own conclusions when it issues its "findings" on the environmental impact statement.

The town has found the drafts submitted Nov. 24, 2008, Feb. 2, 2009, and the latest on Feb. 19 to be lacking. The latest report does not address the impacts of not constructing an east-west roadway connecting to South Benzing Road, but continues to maintain that the project would include only a north-south road, the Town Board said.

The statement, contained in two large binders, also did not include several required appendices that were referred to, the town said.

"They referenced some of the stuff, they just didn't include it," Town Engineer Wayne L. Bieler said.

The board deemed the statement incomplete on the recommendation of its planning director, town engineer and private consultant, TVGA.

