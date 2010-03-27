FRIEDMAN, Bernice

Friedman - Bernice March 25, 2010, beloved mother of Shelly (Elisa) and Gary Friedman; loving grandmother of Leslie (Dan) Haick, Isabel, Ethan, Leah, Nina, Sasha Friedman; sister of Shirley (late Hyman) Calderon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc., 281 Dodge Rd. Sunday at 9:00 am. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers Assoc. of WNY.