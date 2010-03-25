Tea party event planned Saturday on Buffalo waterfront

Disapproval, disappointment -- and probably disgust -- over state government representation in Albany will be the focus of a Tea Party event on Saturday.

The event, organized by Rus Thompson, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Commercial Slip on the downtown waterfront, next to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

"If you're fed up with what's going on, come on down, make up a sign," Thompson said this afternoon.

Thompson said people looking for more information should go to www.TeaNewYork.com.

Buffalo developer Carl P. Paladino, who has said he will announce his candidacy for governor on April 5, will also attend the event and speak.

Here are Thompson's comments about the event:

Thompson and Paladino are leaving for a meeting with the Nassau County Patriots tonight, will be in Rockland County tomorrow and will be on Long Island to meet with the Conservative Society for Action on Monday, Thompson said. Here's how he described their upcoming travels:

Here's Thompson's take on the controversy surrounding Paladino's comments about the recent passage of health care legislation:

Here's a story from a January tea party event downtown that targeted Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

--Aaron Besecker