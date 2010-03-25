On the Record / March 25, 2010

>Hires/Promotions/ Honors

The Kaleida Health Foundation Board elected Gary Schober, president and CEO of Hodgson Russ, chairman for a one-year term. Other officers: vice chairman, David R. Pfalzgraf Jr., partner of Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf, Cunningham and Coppola; secretary, Randy Strauss, owner and managing partner of Strauss Group; and treasurer, Catherine Flickinger Schweitzer, executive director of the Baird Foundation. New members: Trudy Jackson-VanAernam, Seneca Nation; Michael Newman, vice president of Noco Energy Corp.; Barbara Schiefing, partner of Damon Morey; and Thomas Vanner, vice president of Vanner Insurance Agency.

The Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation board named as chairwoman Catherine F. Schweitzer, executive director of the Baird Foundation. Other officers: vice chairman, Gerard Mazurkiewicz; secretary, Bonnie Redder, partner of Hodgson Russ; and treasurer, Rick Leugemors, president of Buffalo Athletic Club. New members for a three-year term: Gerald Buchheit, president of Accent Stripe; Frank L. Ciminelli II, senior vice president of LP Ciminelli; and Dennis Edwards, corporate quality assurance manager of Rich Products.

Gregory Laster, a breakfast cook at Embassy Suites Buffalo, was selected as a Spirit of Embassy award winner. Representing the very highest honor for Embassy Suites' team members, Laster is the first employee in Buffalo to be honored with this award. He has been with the company since the opening of the hotel last summer.

***

>Company items

More Than Words owner and president Nancy Cardillo and KKPR president Karen Karaszewski collaborated to provide public relations services and media outreach on behalf of David Homes for the episode of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" shot in Buffalo in November.

Moog Inc., of Elma, was awarded a $6,232,476 federal contract for V22 aircraft parts for the U.S. Air Force by the Defense Logistics Agency, Philadelphia.

***

>Patents

Title: "Method and apparatus for aggregating, condensing, supersetting, and displaying network topology and performance data"

No.: 7,681,131

Inventors: Quarterman, John S. (Lancaster); Phillips, Gretchen K. (Lancaster); Delano, Harry J. (Buffalo)

Assignee: InternetPerils Inc. (Austin, TX)

Date issued: March 16, 2010