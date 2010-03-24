BOLMEY, Silvia (Valdes)

Of Springville, NY, March 22, 2010, wife of the late Armando M. Bolmey; mother of Silvia B. (Jackson) Styne, Armando L. (Sharon) Bolmey and the late Elena Bolmey; grandmother of Michael and Nicholas Bolmey; sister of Blanca Bolmey and the late Maria delCarmen and Rogelio Valdes. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 271 E. Main St., Springville, NY, where funeral services will be held Saturday morning at 10 o'clock.