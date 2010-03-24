NHL Report / Scores and fast facts

>Tuesday's games

New Jersey 6, Columbus 3: Devils goalie Martin Brodeur made 19 saves to reach the 40-win mark for the eighth time. No other NHL goalie has had more than three 40-win seasons. The Devils jumped over the Penguins and into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Chicago 2, Phoenix 0: Antti Niemi made 28 saves for his sixth shutout and the Chicago Blackhawks took over the points lead in the Western Conference by ending the Coyotes' nine-game winning streak. Patrick Kane scored in the second period for Chicago, which moved closer to clinching its second straight playoff berth.

Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 0: Senators goalie Brian Elliott stopped 26 shots for his second shutout in two days. The Senators strengthened their hold on fifth place overall in the Eastern Conference with 83 points, four ahead of Philadelphia and Montreal.

Boston 4, Atlanta 0: David Krejci scored a goal and assisted on another, while Tuukka Rask blanked Atlanta for the second time this season for the Bruins. The Bruins moved three points ahead of the Thrashers in the race for the eighth playoff spot in the East.

Florida 4, Toronto 1: David Booth had the first two-goal game of an injury-marred season and the Panthers cooled off the Maple Leafs. Florida became the first visiting team to leave Toronto with a victory since March 2.

San Jose 4, Minnesota 1: Evgeni Nabokov stopped 18 shots and four San Jose players scored to help the Sharks snap a six-game losing streak.

Dallas 3, Nashville 1: Loui Eriksson and Matt Niskanen scored goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period for the Stars, who won for the second time in three games despite being outshot, 35-14.

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 2 (OT): Martin St. Louis scored his second goal of the game 29 seconds into overtime and the Lightning stopped a five-game losing streak.

Calgary 3, Anaheim 1: Rene Bourque scored the winning goal on a breakaway late in the second period for the Flames, who pulled within two points of the eighth-place Detroit Red Wings in the Western Conference playoff race.

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2: Tom Gilbert had a goal and an assist and the Oilers earned their third consecutive victory. The Canucks are five points ahead of Colorado for first place in the Northwest Division.

Around the rinks

Hit rule passes: The NHL's board of governors unanimously approved the proposed penalty that would ban hits to the head against on an unsuspecting player. According to the NHL, the timing and details of implementation are being worked on by the league's hockey operations department and the Players' Association.

