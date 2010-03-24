Chevy truck parade to roll Sunday

Heinrich Chevrolet is planning what it hopes will be a massive parade of Chevy trucks rolling through Lockport on Sunday.

About 215 Chevy truck owners have registered so far to participate in what the dealership is billing as the "World's Largest Chevy Truck Parade." The dealership's goal is 250 trucks in the parade, said Kurt Wojda, marketing manager.

The trucks will follow a 2.7-mile route from Outwater Park to the Heinrich dealership on South Transit Road. The truck that travels from farthest away to participate will get to lead the parade, Wojda said.

The dealership is donating $10 per truck involved in the parade to Niagara Hospice, with a maximum donation of $3,000, he said.

Organizers are making a bid for entry into the Guinness World Records. To succeed, they would have to top the record for "largest parade of Chevrolet cars," set in Illinois in 1994 by a parade of 2,223 Corvettes, said Sara Wilcox, a public relations and marketing assistant for Guinness World Records in New York City.

Organizers are also aiming for entry into the World Records Academy and the Universal Records Database, Wojda said.

The parade ties into Chevy's "truck month" promotion, giving Chevy truck owners a chance to come together and show off their vehicles, Wojda said.

Participants have registered from as far away as Orlando, Fla., and San Diego, though it is not known if they will actually make the trip.

The event is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday. For more details, visit chevrolettruckmonth.com

