AROUND THE STATE

Bloomberg's 3 terms are enough, poll finds

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg may have won a third term, but a poll released Tuesday found that voters don't want him around for a fourth.

The 68-year-old mayor has not expressed any interest in running for another term in 2013.

The Quinnipiac University survey found that 58 percent of respondents said they would not vote for Bloomberg if he ran again, while 22 percent would.

"New Yorkers gave Mayor Mike a third term but now they say, 'Enough is enough,' " said Maurice Carroll, director of the university's polling institute.

Bloomberg was barred from running for a third term until he persuaded the City Council to change the city's term-limits law. He won last year by fewer than 5 percentage points -- a smaller margin than expected.

For Bloomberg to be eligible to run again would require another change to the law, either by City Council action or voter referendum.

Quinnipiac surveyed 819 registered New York City voters from March 15 to Sunday. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

***

Adirondacks, Catskills won't open 7 campsites

ALBANY (AP) -- Seven campgrounds in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves won't open this year because of New York's fiscal crisis, the state said Tuesday.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the decision to close seven of the 52 campgrounds it operates, as well as two day-use areas, was based on use and proximity to other campgrounds.

Sites to be closed in the Adirondacks include the Tioga Point, Sharp Bridge, Taylor Pond, Poplar Point, and Caroga Lake campgrounds, and the Hinckley and Scaroon Manor day-use areas. The Devil's Tombstone and Bear Spring Mountain campgrounds in the Catskills also will be closed.

All the sites had paid occupancy rates of 30 to 39 percent in 2009, except for Bear Spring and Poplar Point, which were closed. The nine sites had a combined loss of $213,000 in 2009, DEC officials said.

***

Woman sent to prison in $2.9 million fraud

WEST POINT (AP) -- A civilian U.S. Military Academy employee who defrauded the government out of $2.9 million was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.

Bobbie Cyana Ryan, 51, of Highland Falls,was responsible for coordinating information technology training programs. She pleaded guilty in October to scheming to divert payments from the academy to a bogus corporation she controlled.

Ryan was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C., to 46 months in prison. She also must pay the money back.

A routine audit led to the discovery by Army investigators that Ryan used government purchase cards to authorize payments for training that never occurred.

***

31 years after last visit, Tut on verge of return

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City is getting ready to welcome Egypt's boy pharaoh back to the city where 1.8 million visitors came to see him in 1979.

An exhibit of artifacts from King Tutankhamun's tomb will make its final stop here starting April 23. There also is a King Tut exhibit in Toronto through April 18.

The New York exhibit will take place at the Discovery Times Square Exposition.

To mark the first day of ticket sales Tuesday, a 25-foot statue of the jackal-headed god Anubis arrived by barge at South Street Seaport.