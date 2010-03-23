Holland School Board acts

The Holland School Board on Monday approved a $3.9 million capital project proposition it will send to voters along with the district budget May 18.

The project would target reconstruction and renovation to all the district's buildings, concentrating on heath, safety and accessibility issues, said board President Stephen Welk.

In addition to the proposed capital project, the board also approved a measure that would funnel remaining EXCEL state aid dollars from a former capital project toward this one.

"Any funds coming in from the state are going to be earmarked to help pay for this upcoming project," Welk said.

Superintendent Dennis Johnson said those dollars would be enough to absorb the taxpayers' local share of the project, which is about $87,000.

The primary focus of the project is to upgrade the steam system at the high school with a new hot-water system at a cost of about $2.3 million. The system has faltered several times during the current year, threatening cancellation of classes.

The district expects about $15,000 in annual fuel-cost savings from that upgrade, Welk said. Other renovations include the fire alarm systems and some asbestos abatement.

The School Board president added that if bids come in below expectations, the board has amassed a list of health and safety upgrades it can pursue with the extra dollars.

The board also approved two other items to appear on the May ballot. The first proposition is the 2010-2011 budget of $18,191,087. The second proposition is for the purchase of vehicles not to exceed $362,084. Those vehicles would include two passenger buses, two vans, a snow removal vehicle and a service pickup transport. Welk said the latter two vehicles may either be purchased separately or as a single combination-use vehicle.

Also, candidates interested in running for the board seat currently held by Kelleen Kensy should return petitions to the high school office by 3 p.m. April 19. Kensy said she has not decided if she will run for re-election. The term is for five years.

The board scheduled the annual budget hearing for 7 p.m. May 10 in the Holland High School library, 103 Canada St.