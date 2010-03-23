Donald J. Maacks, a retired General Motors worker, died Saturday in Buffalo General Hospital. He was 76.

Mr. Maacks was born in Ransomville and lived for many years in Newfane before moving to North Tonawanda in 2009.

He served in the Navy during the Korean War and worked at the Chevrolet Engine Plant in the Town of Tonawanda for 27 years before retiring in 1992.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, the former Kay Watson; two sons, John and James; two daughters, Belinda Rowles and Sandra McKee; a brother, Jeffrey; and four sisters, Betty Prater, Georgia, Cheryl Walsh and Mary Jo Segar.

A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Wrights Corners United Presbyterian Church, 6515 Ridge Road, Lockport.

[SOMMER]