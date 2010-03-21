TURNER, Lorry S.

TURNER - Lorry S. Of Orchard Park, NY, March 18, 2010, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Beloved wife of Roy S. Turner; loving mother of Molly S. (Greg) Gawura, Samantha A. and Madeline S. Turner; sister of Martin O'Shea. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27 at 10 AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Memorials made to Roswell Park Alliance. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC.