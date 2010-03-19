POLICE & COURTS

Victim of fatal fire identified as woman, 59

The victim of a fatal fire in a Perry Street apartment late Wednesday has been identified as Mary Bly, 59, officials said.

The fire broke out about 10:30 p.m. in Bly's first-floor apartment at 391 Perry St. in the Commodore Perry projects. The fire, blamed on careless smoking, was confined to the living room and couch. The official cause remains under investigation, fire officials said late Thursday.

Bly, who was found near the door, was pronounced dead at the scene.

***

4 charged with DWI by sheriff's deputies

Erie County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on driving while intoxicated charges Wednesday night in Clarence, Amherst, Springville and Colden.

Jeffrey A. Fabin, 33, of Cheektowaga, was charged with felony DWI after his vehicle was stopped on Transit Road in the Town of Clarence. The charge was elevated to a felony because of a prior DWI conviction in Clarence in 2004, sheriff's officials said. Deputy Simon Biegasiewicz said Fabin recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.18 percent.

A vehicle driven by Michael F. Woodworth, 22, of Buffalo, was stopped on Main Street in Amherst, leading Deputy Brandon Stott to charge Woodworth with DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with an open alcoholic beverage, authorities said. The felony charge resulted from a conviction earlier this month for driving while ability impaired, according to police reports.

Dennis R. Horner, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged with DWI and driving the wrong way on a one-way street after he was stopped on Main Street in Springville. Deputy Chris Parisi charged Horner after he was recorded with blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent.

A one-car accident on Holland-Glenwood Road in Colden also led Parisi to charge Christopher P. Timm, 23, of Sardinia, with DWI and various traffic infractions, according to police reports. He also registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent.

***

Amherst police arrest Level 2 sex offender

Amherst police say they have arrested a registered Level 2 sex offender from Lockport on new charges claiming improper behavior with an unspecified number of 17-year-old youths.

Richard Muth, 32, of Bear Ridge Road, Lockport, is charged with two counts of unlawfully dealing with a child and attempted sexual abuse, police said.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Amherst Detective Lt. Joseph LaCorte at 689-1393.

***

Two suspects arrested in Evans burglary

A license-plate reader helped Cheektowaga and Evans police arrest one of two suspects following a burglary in the Town of Evans early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after the burglary was discovered on Delamater Road in Evans, police there charged Brian Klos, 28, of Miller Street, North Tonawanda.

Cheektowaga Officers Mike Striejewske and Greg Maniccia, acting on information from Evans officers about a vehicle owned by the second suspect, entered the vehicle's information into the license-plate reader.

That technology informed officers that the plate had been read at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Cedargrove Circle and Sierra Drive. Officers from both departments later arrested Carl Swain, 29, of Delamater Road, at his girlfriend's house on Windwood Court in Cheektowaga.

Both Klos and Swain were charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. Police said they recovered a TV, stereo equipment and a safe taken in the Evans burglary.

***

Alleged child molester indicted on two counts

Christopher Scott could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted in the predatory sexual assault indictment that was returned by a grand jury Thursday, charging him with molesting an 8-year-old Buffalo girl last August.

Erie County District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III said Scott, 26, of Delsan Court, will be arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski on the two-count indictment.

Rosanne Eimer Johnson, chief of the district attorney's Special Victims Bureau, said Scott has been in custody since October.