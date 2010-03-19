ZLATEFF, Harry R.

ZLATEFF - Harry R. of West Seneca March 17, 2010. Husband of the late Rosalie A. (Marchinko) Zlateff; father of Daniel (Valerie), David, Maria (Nicholas) Vito and Paulette Andzel; brother of Vivian DiGiulio and Claudette (Michael) Rivera; grandfather of Joshua, Alexander and Emily. Visitation Saturday 4-7 p.m. at the NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (824-4000). Services will be held at 7 p.m., The Rev. John Paul Boyer, Bishop's Theologian of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York, officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. Directions & Guest Book available at

www.GANNONFUNERAL.com.