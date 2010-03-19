Canadian PG visiting Canisius

With the NCAA Tournament in town, it's a great weekend to bring in a recruit, and Canisius has combo guard Ashton Khan on campus for an official visit, according to a source.

The 6-1 Khan from Scarborough, Ont., is considering UB and Green Bay according to ESPN.com. Here's what the website says about Khan:

Khan is a combo-guard with a scorer's mindset. He's a good, but streaky, three-point shooter who also scores in the mid-range, gets into the paint, and finishes everything en route to the rim with his left hand. He can create for others off the dribble but can pound the ball and has yet to prove he can run a team. He has the quickness to defend the perimeter but needs to get much stronger.

The Griffs are making a play for more and more Canadian talent. They already have a verbal committment from another Canadian combo guard in Jahenns Manigat, who hails from Regional Elite Development Academy (REDA) in Hamilton and is originally from Ottawa.

---Rodney McKissic