SMARDZ, Alice b. (Boris)

SMARDZ - Alice B. (nee Boris)

March 17, 2010, age 80, beloved wife of the late Benedict A. Smardz; beloved daughter of the late Sophie (nee Klaus) and Ignatius "Fred" Boris; dear sister of Joan (Thaddeus) Lipowski, Dolores Pustulka, Ronald (Judy) Boris, Norbert Boris and David Boris; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday evening 2-6 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME 3645 Genesee St. where Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Alice's memory to American Heart Association. Share your online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com