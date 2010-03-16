PASSINO, Andrew P.

PASSINO - Andrew P. March 12, 2010 of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved husband of the late R. Geraldine; father of Janet (Thomas) Ditch, Linda (Martin) Parkhurst, Diana (Michael) Zablotny, Pauline (Anthony) Rondinelli and the late Philip and Michael Passino; father-in-law of Mary Passino; also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 at LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral services will be held Friday morning at 8:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Amelia's RC Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. Mr. Passino was Past President of Brighton Volunteer Fire Dept. #5.