HARKINS, Victoria A. (Szala)

HARKINS - Victoria A. (nee Szala)

February 27, 2010, beloved wife of the late Edward F. Harkins; devoted mother of Dennis (Lixin) Harkins, Cheryl Ann (Joseph) Carani and the late Ronald J. Harkins; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Estelle (late Bernard) Czechowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner of South Ogden) Wednesday at 9 AM and at St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 AM. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM.