Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and critic William Dean Howells, born on this date in 1837, "Some people can stay longer in an hour than otherscan in a week."

March

The chilling winds of March will blow,

Over the black and hardened snow.

A touch of spring is in the air,

And soon our days will be sunny and fair.

Then the stark naked trees

Will be laden with lovely leaves.

The sky will hover, covered in a velvety blue,

And the grass will be sprinkled with morning dew.

Our frigid and snowy winter will not last,

So look forward to spring; forget the past.

-- Honey Snitzer

GLORIOUS GLASS -- A presentation on "Stained Glass Windows in Buffalo" will be given at 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road at Callodine Avenue, Amherst, by Chuck LaChiusa, creator of the Buffalo Architecture and History Web site at www.buffaloah.com.

The lecture, sponsored by the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

FUN NUN -- Sales clerk, Spanish teacher, campus minister at the Erie Community College City Campus and more than 40 years as a Grey Nun of the Sacred Heart. These are the many facets of the life of Sister Ruth Penksa.

She's gathered them all in a memoir, "The Scoop on Ruth," and will talk about it at the next luncheon meeting of the WNY Pen Women at noon Saturday in Amaretto Italian Bistro, 7170 Transit Road, Amherst.

Tickets are $18 and include a luncheon of salad, a choice of entrees -- seared scallop salad, grilled vegetable panini with pasta salad or cold cut sandwich with pasta salad -- plus dessert and coffee, tea or soda. Reservations are needed by Thursday. Call Barbara Ann Blackburn at 634-2909.

THE ROYAL GAME -- The Urban Queens Chess Club is hosting a series of four beginner classes this month for girls and women of all ages who want to learn the game of chess. Starting this week, classes will be held from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays in Frank Merriweather Jr. Library, Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street.

The program is the brainchild of Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr. and Michael A. McDuffie, founder of the Arcangel 8 Chess Academy. Students can register by sending their full name, e-mail address and phone number to arcangel8chess@yahoo.com.

REUNION TIME -- The Class of 1950 from Kensington High School is having a 60th reunion dinner Aug. 6 in Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga. Anyone who hasn't been contacted should call Mary Meissner Mruk at 632-1910 or e-mail Fran Szymanski Cirbus at frjoci@pce.net.

Bishop McMahon High School's Class of 1960 is still looking for classmates to join in its 50th reunion on May 21. Call Sandy Lorigo at 668-4607, Judy DiJoseph at 633-8173 or Pat Fischer at 685-3390.

MILITARY NOTES -- Two Western New Yorkers recently completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio. They are:

Airman Evan W. Holme, son of Kurt W. and Maureen Holme of Getzville. He is a 2008 graduate of Williamsville North High School.

Airman First Class Joshua R. Price, son of Heidi and Ernest Price of Jamestown. He is a 2003 graduate of Maple Grove High School, Bemus Point.

