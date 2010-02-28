Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk's office for the week ending Jan. 22.

AMHERST

3411 Sweet Home Road, Nancy A. Roy to Jennifer E. Christopher; Angela M. Christopher, $306,000.

101 Ponderosa Drive, Kathy A. Derose; Daniel T. Derose to Susan M. Steinhaus; Kim A. Kunze, $170,000.

53 Pierpont Ave., Daniel E. Lewandowski; Carolyn A. Lewandowski to Howard R. Jack, $118,750.

19 Marion Road, Mattie Cooper Bryant; Mattie B. Cooper; Mattie B. Cooper Bryant to James R. Rodgers Jr., $87,000.

***

AURORA

299 Gleed Ave., Joseph D. Jaeger; Gabriella M. Jaeger to Darilyn K. Addesa, $152,500.

***

BUFFALO

80 Lakeview Ave., L&G Llc to Nabali Lighthouse Llc, $140,000.

6130 Lake Ave., David J. Pizzorno to Galina Sadova; Nikolay Sadov, $117,000.

59 Donaldson Road, Carole D. Washington to Monica C. Washington, $63,830.

106 Edison, Christopher Palumbo; Yolanda Palumbo to MLFJ Properties Llc, $45,000.

2017 & 2025 Bailey; 222 Doat, City of Buffalo to Saving Grace Ministries, $35,100.

124 Drexel Road, Athalie Garey; William A. Garey Jr. to Annie L. Cunningham, $29,900.

55 Marie Mont, Richard L. Guard to Cornerstone Investment Group Llc, $26,000.

251 Dearborn St., Helen Pearl Bricks; Pearl H. Bricks to Hopeful Holdings Llc, $11,000.

1134 Hertel Ave., Antoinette Cirifalco to Richard Giglia, $10,000.

306 Northampton St., David Powell to Lanita Weatherspoon, $5,000.

***

CHEEKTOWAGA

2275 George Urban Blvd., Pacer Funeral Home Inc. to Buffalo Property Group Llc, $700,000.

88 Old Stone Road, Phyllis Dekarz; Helen M. Witucki; Alfred A. Witucki; Kathleen M. Duttge to Mary A. Peters; Donald J. Peters, $150,000.

11 Lille Lane, Wing Properties Llc to Diane Schenk; Dwight E. Herman, $115,000.

80 Cromwell Drive, Charles N. Mason Jr. to Joseph R. Weiglein, $110,000.

42 South Rossler Ave., Ghassan Hamdan to HUD, $95,573.

1775 Kensington Ave., Kerry R. Gray to HUD, $92,689.

86 Aris Ave., Dawn Smith; Peter A. Smith to Nicholas J. Certo; Ciara J. Armell, $90,000.

45 Coralwood Court, Lynne Marie Nowak; Nancy Ellen Palmisano; Marcine A. Slowikowski to Jacob L. Ceglia, $69,000.

80 Reo Ave., Anna Russina; Anna Rusina to April Jackson; Michael Jackson, $22,000.

***

CLARENCE

9385 Douglas Fir Court, Cartus Financial Corporation to James J. Sullivan, $262,500.

9385 Douglas Fir Court, Joanne E. Hageman; Gregory J. Hageman to Cartus Financial Corporation, $262,500.

***

COLLINS

14930 Konert Road, Karl L. Rothfuss to Michael J. Krautsack; Joyce M. Krautsack, $43,000.

***

EDEN

2713 Green St., Timothy P. Baker to Kathleen L. Reed, $80,000.

***

EVANS

579 Laurel St., Harmony Depan; Eric Depan to Kimberly Ann Kales; Katelin Annmarie Griffith, $67,500.

***

LACKAWANNA

31 Shannon Drive, Irene T. Sanok to Almir Omerspahic, $94,000.

***

LANCASTER

428 Penora St., Frank J. Pacer to Buffalo Property Group Llc, $125,000.

***

NEWSTEAD

12543 Clarence Center Road, Frederick John Daley to Joseph J. Frey, $51,500.

12543 Clarence Center Road, Joseph J. Frey to Daniel Wetzler, $39,900.

Cummings Road, Joseph J. Frey to Richard Rebmann; Cindy Rebmann, $35,000.

***

ORCHARD PARK

54 Melberry Trail, Hoffman; Wayne A. Hoffman; Margaret E. Hoffman to James M. Sands, $128,525.

74 Arrowwood Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc. to Anetta Hendershot; Ronald K. Hendershot, $85,000.

***

SARDINIA

10109 Creek Road, David J. King to Thomas M. Heidrick, $113,240.

***

CITY OF TONAWANDA

19 Court St., Brian P. Carney to David Guagliano, $87,000.

***

TONAWANDA

166 Woodcrest Blvd., Michael A. Conrad; Kimberly A. Conrad to Richard T. Lane, $190,000.

89 Marjann Terrace, Anne I. Conboy to Robert A. Baetzhold; Kirsten H. Baetzhold, $185,050.

62 Moonwalk, Sandra S. Alpsan to Mark Muscoreil, $180,000.

44 Joseph Drive, Margaret Raffel; Edward A. Raffel to Wendy Agnello; Jerry G. Agnello; Gary J. Agnello, $96,000.

408 McConkey Drive, Patricia Elizabeth Tramp; Mary Lucy Simpson Saunders; Rederick McCrae Simpson; Dolores A. Simpson; Dolores Simpson; Roderick McCrae to Daneen Gorny, $89,000.

230 University Ave., Richard Arnold; James Arnold to Alexandra S. Manias, $74,000.

131 Tremont Ave., Gail M. Fiorella to Richard T. Tillotson; Mark E. Langman, $50,000.

***

WEST SENECA

34 Pinecove Drive, Cimato Enterprises Inc. to Ryan Homes of New York; Nvr Inc., $45,000.

29 Wenro Place, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Debra J. Pytlak, $30,100.