LANG, Robert E.

LANG - Robert E. Of Hamburg, NY February 24, 2010; father of Michael, Mary Jo ( Daryl) Phillips, Maria ( David) Hess, Joseph (Candace), Annmarie and Robert S. Lang; brother of Joseph Lang, Susan ( Raymond) Gillig and the late Russell Lang and Norma Snyder; also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral from the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave, Hamburg, Monday morning at 9:30 and from SS Peter & Paul Church at 10:00. Friends invited. Visiting hours Sunday 2-5 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Heart Association. Mr Lang was a member of Teamsters Local 375 and Hamburg Council 2220 K of C.