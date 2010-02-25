FOSTER, Doris Jean (Stevens)

FOSTER - Doris Jean (Stevens)

Of Buffalo, entered in to rest February 24, 2010, beloved wife of the late Lex Foster; devoted mother of Virginia Foster; cherished grandmother of Amy and Lisa Burse; fond great-grandmother of Alexis, Anton, Frankie, Edwin and Adrianna; dear sister of nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined.