Casino pact with sheriff secures site

A three-year contract has been approved between the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and the Seneca Gaming Authority to provide security at the Seneca Allegany Casino.

The County Legislature on Wednesday approved the renewal of casino law enforcement services through April 14, 2013.

An agreement between the Senecas and the state requires full-time law enforcement at the gaming facility, said Legislature Chairman Michael T. O'Brien, R-Portville.

The Senecas pay all expenses, O'Brien said, plus a 10 percent administrative fee. Of the 14 deputies assigned to duty at the casino, there are always two present at the facility, he said.

The Legislature also reversed action taken earlier this year to cancel county memberships in national groups at savings of $4,000, reinstating two: the National Fire Protection Association, which ensures updates on fire practices to the county Office of Emergency Services, and the National Meals on Wheels Foundation, enabling the county Department of Aging to receive discounts on goods and services purchased through the group's initiative.

Other legislative action included renewing a contract providing a county exhibit booth at the Olean Home and Garden Show on April 10-11 and an extension for a $4,000 grant/member item from Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda.

Legislators Donna Vickman, R-Farmersville Station, and Kenneth McClune, D-Salamanca, joined as sponsors in a request on behalf of the Department of Aging for $17,000 for a new Meals on Wheels food delivery van. They noted funding is available in 2011 through Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

Linda Milks, of Little Valley, was appointed to serve on the Civil Service Commission, at the recommendation of the county Republican Committee, replacing former Legislature Chairman Don B. Winship, R-South Dayton, who resigned. She will be paid an annual stipend through May 31, 2012.

Several unpaid appointments were made: Steven Lord, of Franklinville, to the Equine Advisory Board; Crystal Abers, director of the county Planning Department, to the Farmersville Task Force; Sgt. Daniel French, of the Sheriff's Office, to Handicapped Parking Education; and Jeff Capitani to the Directions in Independent Living Council.