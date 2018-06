Olympics on TV / All times Eastern

>Today

Ch. 2

3-5 p.m. -- Men's Speed Skating-10,000 Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women's Biathlon-4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE).

8 p.m.-Midnight -- Ladies Figure Skating-Short Program (LIVE); Women's Bobsled-Competition (LIVE); Women's Freestyle Skiing-Ski Cross Competition and Gold Medal Final; Nordic Combined-Team Gold Medal Final: K-120 Jumping and 4x5km Relay. Men's Alpine Skiing-Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final.

12:35-2 a.m. -- Ladies Figure Skating-Post Game; Medal Plaza-Award Ceremonies

2-5 a.m. -- Primetime Replay.

USA

Noon-6 p.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey-Elimination Round Game (LIVE); Women's Curling-USA vs. China (LIVE).

CNBC

5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey-Elim. Round Game (LIVE); Elim. Round Game (LIVE); Elim. Round Game (LIVE); Men's Curling-China vs. Canada (LIVE).

MSNBC

10 p.m.-1 a.m. -- Women's Curling-USA vs. Switzerland (LIVE).

3-5:30 a.m. -- Women's Curling-Canada vs. Russia.

Ch. 9

Noon-5:30 p.m. -- Ski Cross - Ladies final.

6 p.m.-2:30 a.m. -- Men's Hockey - Germany-Canada, Slovakia-Norway, Figure Skating - Ladies Short Program, Medal Ceremonies.

3:30-6 a.m. -- Highlights.

>Wednesday

Ch. 2

3-5 p.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey-Quarterfinal (LIVE).

8-11:30 p.m. -- Women's Freestyle Skiing-Aerials Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Women's Bobsled-Gold Medal Final (LIVE); Men's Short Track-500 Competition (LIVE); Women's Alpine Skating-Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final; Men's Cross Country-4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final.

12:05-1:30 a.m. -- Women's Speed Skating-5000 Gold Medal Final; Women's Short Track-3000 Relay Gold Medal Final and 1000 Competition; Medal Plaza-Award Ceremonies.

1:30-5 a.m. -- Primetime Replay.

MSNBC

5-8 p.m. -- Curling-Tiebreaker (LIVE).

3-5:30 a.m. -- Curling-Tiebreaker.

CNBC

7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey -Quarterfinal (LIVE); Quarterfinal (LIVE); Quarterfinal (LIVE).

Ch. 9

Noon-6 p.m. -- Alpine Skiing - Ladies giant slalom, Cross-Country Skiing - Men's 4x10km Relay, Long Track Speed Skating - Ladies 5000m.

6:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. -- Men's Hockey - Quarter-Finals, Short Track Speed Skating - Ladies 1000m, and 3000m relay and Men's 500m, Bobsleigh - Women's Two-Man, Aerials - Ladies, Medal Ceremonies.

3:30-6 a.m. -- Highlights.