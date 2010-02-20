Niagara Honor Roll / Achievers and achievements

At its annual organizational, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission -- the binational entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston bridges between Canada and the United States -- elected its slate of officers for 2010: Kenneth E. Loucks, of Sauble Beach, Ont., chairman; Patrick D. Brown, of Niagara Falls, vice chairman; Michael J. Goodale, of Grimsby, Ont., secretary; and Thomas G. Pryce, of Youngstown, treasurer.

Linda M. DiPasquale, of North Tonawanda, Janice A. Thomson, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., Norma J. Higgs, of Niagara Falls, and Ernest K. Smith, of Niagara Falls, Ont., comprise the rest of the board.

***

Dr. Jayanta Chaudhuri has been elected president of the medical staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ashok Singh was named president-elect, and Dr. Robert Gadawski was elected treasurer.

Their terms were effective Jan. 1.

Chaudhuri is a primary care physician, board-certified in internal medicine and specializes in gerontology. He has been a member of Memorial's medical staff for six years. His office is at the Summit Healthplex on Williams Road in Wheatfield.

***

Honorees at the annual awards dinner recently held by the Town of Niagara Business and Professional Association at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, included Alessandro Renzi, named businessperson of the year; Sandy Neureuter, employee of the year; and Angelo Onevello Jr., citizen of the year. Also Firth Jewelers was honored as business of the year, and Gene's Wholesale, employer of the year.

Niagara County Legislator Danny W. Sklarski, D-Niagara, praised local business leaders at what has become an annual rite in the Town of Niagara's business community, calling them the "backbone of our county."

***

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has welcomed three new staff members. Kimberly Brown will serve as the new business sales coordinator for YMCA Camp Weona. She'll be responsible for the coordination and supervision of the financial, personnel, clerical reception and sales functions there. Brown, of Niagara Falls, holds an associate's degree in liberal arts from Penn State University.

Joseph Highway joined the Niagara Falls Family YMCA as maintenance supervisor of building and grounds.

Joelle Rowe, of North Tonawanda, serves the Ellicott-Masten Family YMCA as a program director.

***

Thomas J. Burns has been named to the newly established position of associate vice president for public relations, communications and marketing at Niagara University. In this position, he will lead the university's integrated marketing and communications programs and serve as part of the university's senior administrative council.

"Tom will be an outstanding addition to our executive team," said the Rev. Joseph L. Levesque, university president.

Burns most recently served as executive director of Deaf Adult Services in Buffalo. Previously, he held the position of associate vice president for advancement and communications at Medaille College. He also served as director of public relations and marketing for Buffalo Bisons baseball.

"I'm extremely excited to join an institution with such a strong heritage and a belief in preparing individuals not only for their careers, but also to serve the needs of all members of our society," said Burns.

"I truly believe in Niagara's core values of spirituality, knowledge, creativity, integrity, and compassion, and I look forward to being a part of the continued success of one of the premier institutions of higher education in Western New York."

Burns holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast communication from the University at Buffalo and a graduate degree in strategic management from Medaille College.

***

Niagara County Department of Social Services Commissioner Anthony J. Restaino announced the winners of the county Department of Social Services 2009 Directors Awards. They are Social Services employees April Flick, Kate Hamilton, Lisa Williams and Brenda Dickinson. They were nominated for this honor by their peers and/or directors. They meet or exceed the department's core values of professionalism, compassion and interaction/teamwork in their quest to meet the agency's motto, "We Help Families."

Restaino also announced that the Positive Employee Action Committee donated $860 for county recipients of the Food Bank of Western New York. Funds were raised through a themed basket auction.

***

Air Force Airman Stephanie L. Richards graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Richards completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

She is the daughter of Lori Richards, of Tonawanda, and Charles Richards, of North Tonawanda, and is a 2009 graduate of North Tonawanda High School.

e-mail: lcontinelli@buffnews.com