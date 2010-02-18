Slaughter stresses success of stimulus, cites aid to counties and businesses

Debate over the federal government's "stimulus" program may still be raging in Washington one year after its passage, but as far as Rep. Louise M. Slaughter is concerned -- it's working.

The Fairport Democrat appeared at Cleveland Biolabs in the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus on Thursday to tout more than $377 million in contracts, grants and loans awarded in her 28th Congressional District, including about $140 million in Erie County and $50 million in Niagara County.

"We know the Recovery Act has done Western New York a lot of good," she said during an afternoon news conference, listing a host of projects she said would never have reached the area without Washington's boost.

Slaughter, chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, pointed to about 150 funded projects in the area. They range from $74.3 million for road and bridge construction in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, to $4,346 for the ARC of Erie County, an organization assisting the mentally disabled. She said the stimulus program, formally known as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, has rescued the economy from the "brink of disaster."

"The Recovery Act is a necessary investment that has slowed the recession, invested in small business, filled crippling budget gaps in state and local governments that would have left teachers and police out of work, and invested millions in local scientific research and transportation projects," she said.

The congresswoman introduced several local officials and corporate leaders who have benefited from the stimulus funds, including Dr. Donald Trump, president of Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He pointed to almost $11 million that its Health Research arm received in grants from the National Institutes of Health for research in cancer prevention. The grants, which Trump called "very competitive," allowed the hospital to recruit 21 professionals and invest in information technology.

Others, such as Barker Mayor JoAnn Greenwald, spoke about infrastructure benefits. She noted that the Niagara County village had been turned down five times for federal water infrastructure projects.

But since the stimulus program essentially doubled the amount of money available during the past year, Barker qualified for $743,000 that will replace century-old water lines that are inadequate for firefighting and contain lead.

"We're giving a huge 'thank you' to Congresswoman Slaughter and her staff who gave us letters of recommendation," Greenwald said. "It has really helped a lot of lives in a very tiny village."

Others testifying to the effectiveness of the stimulus grants included Dr. Michael Fonstein, chief executive officer of Cleveland Biolabs, and Hal Morse, executive director of the local transportation planning organization. Morse said $61 million is now headed toward road and bridge projects, while another $25 million has funded 56 new energy-efficient buses for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Even the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra benefited, with director Daniel Hart indicating it received $50,000 to preserve the jobs of local musicians.

"In less than a year, it started our economy growing again," Slaughter said of the program. "The stimulus is working."

e-mail: rmccarthy@buffnews.com