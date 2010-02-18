BURGESS, Ronald A.

BURGESS - Ronald A. Of West Falls, NY, February 14, 2010, beloved husband of Amy (Coe) Burgess; brother of the late Jack Burgess; dearest uncle of Lynn (Karen), Gary (Cheryl) Burgess and Barbara (Jim) Larner; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 West Falls Rd., West Falls, NY, on Saturday at 11 AM. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL.