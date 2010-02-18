Offensive tackle became an even bigger need for the Buffalo Bills with the surprising retirement announcement of Brad Butler.

The four-year veteran informed the team of his intentions Thursday.

In a statement released through the team, Butler thanked Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr., his teammates and fans for his time in Buffalo.

"Playing in the National Football League has been a tremendous opportunity and a great blessing," he said. "However, my passion for education, country and community is something that I am ready to devote my full attention to. I believe the best way to pursue these spheres of interest is to step away from the game of football at this point in my life. I will always remember my time spent in Western New York with great affection."

Butler's decision had to catch the Bills off guard. The 2006 fifth-round draft choice out of Virginia was coming off major knee surgery but was expected to be ready to compete for a starting job in training camp.

His sudden departure, along with Demetrius Bell's lengthy recovery from knee surgery, increases the likelihood the Bills will address the tackle position early in April's draft.

Though drafted to play tackle, Butler was moved to right guard in his second year. Despite missing much of training camp with an injury, he was named the starter at the end of the preseason.

He became the starting right tackle last offseason as part of the Bills' offensive line shake-up. But he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week Two against Tampa Bay.

Butler leaves a lot of money on the table. He was about to begin the first year of a three-year, $8.8 million extension he signed in June 2008. The deal, which included $3.9 million in bonuses, was due to pay him $1.55 million in base salary this season.

But Butler's interests outside of football outweighed the game's financial rewards. During the 2008 offseason, he worked for a government relations firm headed by the late Bills quarterback and vice presidential candidate Jack Kemp.

Butler is involved with the University of Virginia's Center for Politics' Youth Leadership Initiative, which promotes and encourages young people to become involved in civic and government affairs.

He also has a number of post-graduate academic accomplishments, completing executive education programs at Wharton, Harvard and Stanford business schools.

"We respect Brad's decision to pursue the next chapter in his life," Bills General Manager Buddy Nix said. "He has tremendous character and a very bright future in whatever career path he now chooses and we wish him all the best."

"It was a real pleasure to have been able to work with him and to get to know him," added former Bills offensive line coach Sean Kugler, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I know he has his reasons for retiring, but I am sure he will be a tremendous asset to whoever he works with in the future."

