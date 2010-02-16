Liquor bottle assault brings 12 years to life

A Buffalo man learned Tuesday that he could spend the rest of his life in prison for breaking a liquor bottle on his ex-wife's head shortly after getting out of prison for an earlier assault.

Nathaniel Myers, 36, did not speak as Erie County Judge Thomas P. Franczyk sentenced him to 12 years to life.

Myers was convicted Jan. 11 on felony assault, criminal contempt and weapons charges in the June 15, 2008, attack on Sherelle Myers in an Edison Avenue home.

The incident occurred a month after Myers was released from seven years in prison for a 2001 attack on an elderly Buffalo robbery victim. Myers refused to sign an order of protection the judge granted his ex-wife Tuesday.

Kristen A. St. Mary, chief of the Erie County district attorney's Domestic Violence Bureau, said the order is legally enforceable anyway.

At the request of District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III and St. Mary, the judge sentenced Myers as an incorrigible felon for a decadelong history of arrests and convictions in the 1990s.

The judge found Myers guilty of criminal contempt for violating a protection order his ex-wife obtained after the incident.

