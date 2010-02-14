Health clinic's closing March 1 will leave gap for Holland residents

A local health clinic that served Holland residents is closing, leaving a health care gap for many, Supervisor Michael Kasprzyk told the Town Board last week.

The Catholic Health Services clinic on Route 16 will close March 1 because of a lack of business.

Board members urged Kasprzyk to approach the group again, but he said he already had spoken to the clinic's directors, who explained that continuing operations in Holland didn't justify the expense. Kasprzyk noted the facility sees more than 1,200 regular patients annually. He said about a third of the town's residents would lose their primary medical care service.

"It means an awful lot of folks will have to go to Arcade or East Aurora or Springville because [the Catholic Health Services clinic] is closing," the supervisor said.

The Holland clinic has been operated by various groups for more than 20 years. Columbus Hospital originally opened the facility.

In other matters, the board:

*Voted, 5-0, to approve a law allowing the town to charge fees for businesses that drop off used tires at the town highway garage. Allowing residents to drop their used tires off at the garage had been a good idea that worked for years, Kasprzyk said, especially because it kept culverts and roadsides clear of debris. But when Patrick Joyce, the highway superintendent, discovered businesses were using the drop-off site as a dumping ground for their tires -- a practice that cost the town more than $6,000 last year -- the Town Board got involved.

*Set office hours for Erie County Legislator Dino J. Fudoli, R-Lancaster. He will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Holland Town Hall to answer questions.