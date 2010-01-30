Niagara fails to protect lead

The Niagara men's hockey team (7-15-3, 2-6-1 CHA) dropped a second straight 3-2 decision to the Alabama-Huntsville Chargers (7-13-2, 3-6-1 CHA) Saturday at the Von Braun Center.

The Purple Eagles held a 2-1 lead in this College Hockey America showdown heading into the third period after goals by Chris Moran and Bryan Haczyk in the second period with an assist from Moran, who now has 127 career points, ninth on the all-time Niagara list.

Cale Tanaka tied it for the hosts at 12:50 of the third period. Neil Ruffini scored the game-winner on a power play with 24 seconds left.

"Considering all the momentum that we had, especially in the second period, we just couldn't score the back-breaking goal," NU head coach Dave Burkholder said.

Marc Zanette had two assists for the Purple Eagles, who will begin a three-game homestand Wednesday against CHA rival Robert Morris at 7 p.m.