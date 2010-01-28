KNAUSS, Nancy Ann (Kerr)

Of Hamburg, NY, January 5, 2010, beloved wife of Earl F. Knauss; loving mother of David (Jacki), Beth (Douglas) Stormer and Martin (Kristine) Knauss; sister of the late Norman Kerr; cherished grandmother of Catherine, Christian, Olivia, Natalie, Philip, Aydan, Zo and Will; sister-in-law of Ralph Knauss and Betty (John) Komlenic; also survived by six nieces. A Memorial Service will be held from the Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., on Saturday at 10 AM. Memorial contributions to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., Hamburg Chapel.