Haitians moved for bowl game

The U.S. military is evacuating Haitian earthquake victims to northern portions of Florida to make sure Miami emergency rooms are ready for the Super Bowl.

In addition, Gov. Charlie Crist formally asked the federal government this week to have other states' hospitals receive future Haitian evacuees.

More than 450 victims of the Jan. 12 earthquake have been treated in Florida hospitals -- 368 of them in 32 hospitals in South Florida.

Haitian patients are now being "diverted elsewhere," said U.S. Army Maj. Mike Humphreys, a spokesman for the Southern Command, "because of the rising numbers of evacuees and the need for the region to be prepared for upcoming events such as might result from the large crowds at the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl."

On Wednesday, 136 Haiti evacuees were still hospitalized in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, officials said. One key question was lingering in Miami: What will happen to Haitian patients at Jackson Memorial and other hospitals after they are released from critical care, still needing follow-up and rehabilitation?

"We hope they will have some place to go back home," said Dr. William O'Neill, executive dean at University of Miami Medical School. "We have young kids whose parents have died. A big question is what to do with the orphans. Some will probably ask for emergency visas to stay in the U.S."

In Port-au Prince, meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl pulled from the rubble more than two weeks after the earthquake was in stable condition Thursday, able to eat yogurt and mashed vegetables to the surprise of doctors, who said her survival was medically inexplicable.

Darlene Etienne's rescue Wednesday was the first such recovery since Saturday, when French rescuers extricated a man from the ruins of a hotel grocery store.

Dr. Evelyne Lambert, who has been treating the girl on the French Navy hospital ship Sirocco, said Etienne has a 90 percent chance of survival.

"We cannot really explain this because that's just [against] biological facts," Lambert said. "We are very surprised by the fact that she's alive . . . She's saying that she has been under the ground since" Jan. 12.

Etienne may have had some access to water from a bathroom in the wrecked house.

Looting remained a threat in Port-au-Prince. A block from U.S. troops who were knocking down the remaining walls of otherwise collapsed buildings, thieves used sledgehammers to smash what was left of destroyed shops Thursday, taking everything from candy to perfume. With the country still barely functioning, Haitian President Rene Preval canceled legislative elections scheduled for next month.