There's a new environmental sheriff in town, and she didn't take long to crack down on Tonawanda Coke Corp., the River Road facility that has drawn the ire of neighbors for years for its foul-smelling pollution.

Thursday, Judith Enck, regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announced a series of violations against Tonawanda Coke that made it clear the company has escaped close notice for years by inspectors. The violations carry fines up to $35,000 a day, and Enck said the EPA would not be shy in pursuing them if Tonawanda Coke fails to act.

Enck, the environmental adviser to the past two governors, made Tonawanda Coke one of her top priorities when she was named to the EPA post two months ago.

"This has been a major problem in Western New York for a long time," Enck said Thursday, as she announced a number of recent regulatory actions her agency has taken against Tonawanda Coke, owned by J.D. Crane.

"For the sake of those who live and work near this facility," she said in a conference call to reporters, "EPA is doing everything in its power to put an end to Tonawanda Coke's lax environmental practices."

Enck knows the area. As the environmental adviser to former Gov. Eliot L. Spitzer, she worked with Buffalo officials to send the "garbage train" on its way, after it sat in a East Side rail yard for months when its owner abandoned the smelly cargo.

She said that, among other violations at Tonawanda Coke, rusted pipes leaked hazardous waste into the ground and the Niagara River; two tar sludge tanks that burned in a 2007 fire were never removed and are leaking hazardous tar into the ground and surrounding roadways; and Tonawanda Coke had not installed baffles on two towers that allowed air pollution to escape.

She was asked: Where were the EPA and DEC in the past?

"To be honest," she said, "I wasn't aware personally of the problems until it was brought to my attention by a local citizens group."

That group, the Citizens Coalition for Clean Air, has complained about the mysterious illnesses and air pollution from Tonawanda Coke for the past four years.

But it took a protest outside Tonawanda Coke's gates in October, and complaints to Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, plus Sens. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and then Enck's move to the EPA before anything happened.

"This has been a long time coming," said Jackie James-Creedon, who founded the Clean Air Coalition after she was stricken with fibromylagia, an auto-immune disease.

Creedon and Erin Heaney, executive director of the coalition, spent a day with Enck in Albany after the protests in October and briefed her on Tonawanda Coke.

Heaney said it is not the goal of her group to shut down Tonawanda Coke, but to make sure the company abides by the law.

"The optimal outcome is that Tonawanda Coke fixes what is broken," Heaney said. "We need to make sure that every step is taken to make sure the risk is as low as possible."

Crane, the owner of Tonawanda Coke, as well as Erie Coke in Erie, Pa., which is also under fire from environmental regulators, did not return a telephone call to comment.

His attorney, Gregory F. Linsin of Blank Rome in Washington, D.C., said he would contact the company to see if anyone would comment.

Tonawanda Coke is in the foundry coke business and makes fuel needed for making engine blocks for the auto industry.

Andrew Jones, an industry analyst for Resource-Net in Brussels, Belgium, said there are only four foundry coke plants left in the United States. Besides Crane's two plants, there are two other foundry coke plants in Alabama.

Three other plants have closed in recent years, Jones said, both because of declining demand and the increased cost of environmental compliance.

"Should we have jumped on it sooner?" Enck said of the EPA's recent actions against Tonawanda Coke. "Sure, but our priority right now is to deal with the situation at hand and try to make sure we can get some relief for the community."

The EPA action announced Thursday involves civil violations, and the action differs from the criminal charges the U.S. attorney in Buffalo brought against Mark Kamholz, the environmental control manager at Tonawanda Coke.

Kamholz was charged with three counts of violating environmental laws a few days after agents from the EPA's criminal division raided the Tonawanda plant.

"It was pretty serious in December when the criminal action was taken," Enck said. "I think that should be a wake-up call to the owner that a number of state and federal agencies are looking at this facility very closely."

The federal raid followed a study by the state DEC, funded by the EPA, that found Tonawanda Coke was the area's primary source of benzene, a carcinogen. The study showed the benzene emissions were up to 75 times the recommended guidelines.

Enck said the EPA had ordered Tonawanda Coke to do a new round of testing for benzene.

"We're doing what we can to control the benzene emissions to the greatest extent possible," Enck said, "and this is very important, because benzene is a known human carcinogen."

The EPA issued violations of the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act and ordered Tonawanda Coke to submit a plan on how it intends to correct the violations.

"I believe that these along with future actions will be a great benefit to people living near the site and to the workers at the facility," Enck said. "We want to make Tonawanda a healthier community, and we think by getting the company to make these improvements, that's exactly what will happen."

