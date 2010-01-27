Today's Buffalo News explores the simple, no-fuss Indian cuisine of Vancouver cooking teacher Bal Arneson. Here's her recipe for Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa. She recommends wild-caught sockeye, but other salmon will work.

Grilled Sockeye Salmon with Mango Salsa

(From "Everyday Indian" by Bal Arneson)

Serves 4

Salmon is a very forgiving fish. You can bake it, grill it, pan-fry it, or barbecue it, as long as you do not overcook it. Salmon is full of nutrients and healthy fats, and this combination with mango salsa, makes a gourmet dish. Serve it with brown basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Salsa

1/2 mango, finely chopped

2 tablespoon mango juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon salt

Mix all the ingredients and let sit for 5 minutes while you grill the fish.

Salmon

2 pounds salmon fillet

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sambar powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 teaspoon salt

Gently rub the salmon fillet with oil and season with the sambar powder, garam masala, and salt. Preheat the barbecue to medium-high and place the salmon skin down on the grill. Cook for about 12 minutes, until the fish flakes with gentle pressure from a fork.

To serve, place a piece of salmon on each plate and top with a spoonful of mango salsa.