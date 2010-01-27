Recipe: Grilled salmon with mango salsa from "Everyday Indian"
Today's Buffalo News explores the simple, no-fuss Indian cuisine of Vancouver cooking teacher Bal Arneson. Here's her recipe for Grilled Salmon with Mango Salsa. She recommends wild-caught sockeye, but other salmon will work.
Grilled Sockeye Salmon with Mango Salsa
(From "Everyday Indian" by Bal Arneson)
Serves 4
Salmon is a very forgiving fish. You can bake it, grill it, pan-fry it, or barbecue it, as long as you do not overcook it. Salmon is full of nutrients and healthy fats, and this combination with mango salsa, makes a gourmet dish. Serve it with brown basmati rice and grilled vegetables.
Salsa
1/2 mango, finely chopped
2 tablespoon mango juice
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/4 teaspoon salt
Mix all the ingredients and let sit for 5 minutes while you grill the fish.
Salmon
2 pounds salmon fillet
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon sambar powder
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 teaspoon salt
Gently rub the salmon fillet with oil and season with the sambar powder, garam masala, and salt. Preheat the barbecue to medium-high and place the salmon skin down on the grill. Cook for about 12 minutes, until the fish flakes with gentle pressure from a fork.
To serve, place a piece of salmon on each plate and top with a spoonful of mango salsa.
