MOKHIBER, Kevin J.

MOKHIBER - Kevin J. January 26, 2010, age 52, of Niagara Falls, NY. Beloved son of Lorraine (Richard E.) Pealer and Mitchell F. Mokhiber; dear brother of Craig G. Mokhiber, Todd J. Mokhiber, Dawn T. (James) Marasco; predeceased by twin brother Keith E. and Mitchell B. Mokhiber; step-brother of Lisa (Michael) Kinstler, Jay (Sharon) Pealer and William (Donna) Pealer all of CT.; also survived by four nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM at St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church 1073 Saunders Settlement Rd., Lewiston, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George's Church for a Memorial Icon in Kevin's name. Arrangements by SPALLINO-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, Niagara Falls, NY. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.