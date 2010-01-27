President Obama will announce today that the proposed high-speed rail line from Niagara Falls to New York City will receive $151 million, making New York State the eighth-largest recipient of the funds among 31 states.

The federal stimulus money will be used for a series of projects along the Empire Corridor, including preliminary work on a third track between Rochester and Batavia and construction of a second track between Schenectady and Albany, as well as track improvements between Albany and Montreal.

The Depew and Rochester train stations also will be renovated to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The amount of funding was far less than the $4.7 billion the state had sought. Of that total, $3.2 billion would have been targeted for a dedicated high-speed third track along the rail route and the rest for station, bridge and equipment improvements.

Advocates in Washington said that while the state had sought more funding, the amount it will receive still would be a major step toward 110-mph trains that would reduce travel time from Buffalo to Albany to 3 1/2 hours and to New York City to less than six hours.

"I think this is wonderful," said Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, D-Fairport, who organized the 11-member Upstate New York Caucus early last year to push the rail project.

"I was hoping for a half-billion, but I'm happy with what we got. They're not going to start it and not finish it, and I'm going to make sure of that."

"This is great news for New York," said Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y. "And while I am pleased that New York is included in the first round of funding, we need more investments for New York. I will keep fighting to make sure New York gets more high-speed rail funding in future rounds."

"This is not everything we wanted, but it's a good start," said Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "It shows that the administration has a good mindset toward reaching our ultimate goal: a high-speed rail line from Niagara Falls, through Buffalo, Utica and Syracuse, to Albany and south to New York City."

Obama and Vice President Biden, a longtime Amtrak advocate, are expected to make the announcement today in Florida, which is seeking to extend high-speed rail from Orlando to Tampa, and possibly Miami.

"Thirteen major corridors will receive awards [today] to help develop new high-speed rail infrastructure or begin the transition to high-speed rail," the White House said in a statement. "In addition, smaller awards will also be made for improvements to portions of existing rail lines. Overall, 31 states will benefit from the awards, which will lay the groundwork for a nationwide high-speed rail system."

The $8 billion is part of the $13 billion the president announced for high-speed investment last year, with the other $5 billion to come through the annual budget process.

Additional funds are expected from the U.S. Transportation Department, which, at the president's direction, has made high-speed rail a top priority.

Bruce Becker, president of Empire State Passengers Association, said he hopes New York State will receive considerably more funding in the future.

"There are a number of very worthy projects around this state that we would hope would receive future grant money, including several here in Western New York," Becker said.

