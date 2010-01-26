Bills passed on several Pro Bowlers

I can't remember the last time I watched a Pro Bowl. It's the worst of the all-star games by a mile. But somehow, the NFL has made an irrelevant event even worse by staging it the week before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl players are out, of course. Some 30 players have been replaced for one reason or another. Tom Brady is the latest quarterback to decline. Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger withdrew. Ryan Fitzpatrick, anyone?

So as an alternative, I've assembled my own Pro Bowl squad. It's a team of stars who could have been chosen by the Bills during the Tom Modrak era, if not for management's uncanny gift for dubious draft picks and ill-advised trades.

Modrak has been running the draft since 2002. Jairus Byrd is the only Bill drafted in that time to be voted to the Pro Bowl as a position player. Terrence McGee went as a kick returner, Marshawn Lynch as an injury fill-in.

Don't tell me about fair. John Guy was fired, justifiably, as pro personnel director. But giving Guy a GM interview and firing him for a lesser job was an affront to the Rooney Rule. Meanwhile, My "Passed Over" Pro Bowl squad:

Offense

Tackle: Ryan Clady, Denver; Bryant McKinnie, Minnesota. Clady went 12th overall in the 2008 draft, one pick after Leodis McKelvin. If the Bills had been more proactive on Jason Peters and Jabari Greer, who knows? McKinnie went seventh overall the year Mike Williams went No. 4. Sorry, Tom Donahoe, but McKinnie is in the Pro Bowl.

Guard: Jahri Evans, New Orleans; Nick Mangold, Jets. Mangold is a center, but he'll play guard for me. He went 29th in the '06 draft, three spots after Buffalo traded up to get John McCargo. Evans, a first-time Pro Bowler, went three picks after Ko Simpson in that draft.

Center: Andre Gurode, Dallas. Went 37th in '02, one pick after Josh Reed. He's in his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

Running Back: Steven Jackson, St. Louis; DeAngelo Williams, Carolina. Jackson went 24th in '04, two spots after J.P. Losman. Williams went one pick after the McCargo reach in '06.

Wide Receiver: DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia; Vincent Jackson, San Diego. DeSean Jackson, who made the NFC team at wideout and kick returner, went eight spots after James Hardy in '08. Vincent Jackson went 61st overall in the '05 draft, six below Roscoe Parrish.

Tight End: Dallas Clark, Indianapolis. Manning's top target went 24th overall in '03, one pick after Willis McGahee.

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay. The Bills traded up with Dallas to take J.P. Losman in 2004. The Cowboys got the 20th pick in '05 in the deal. Rodgers went 24th to the Packers that year.

Defense

Tackle: Haloti Ngata, Baltimore; Tommie Harris, Chicago. Ngata was 12th pick in '06, four after Donte Whitner. Harris went right after Lee Evans in '04.

End: Dwight Freeney, Indianapolis; Osi Umenyiora, Giants. Freeney went 11th overall in '04, seven picks after Mike Williams. Umenyiora went 56th in '03, eight picks after Chris Kelsay.

Linebacker: Brian Orakpo, Washington; Brian Cushing, Houston; Demeco Ryans, Houston. The Bills took Aaron Maybin 11th overall last April. Orakpo went 13, Cushing 15. They're in the Pro Bowl. Ryans went 33rd overall in '06. Cornerback: Darrelle Revis, Jets; Nnamdi Asomugha, Oakland. Revis, the best corner in the league, went two picks after Marshawn Lynch in '07, Asomugha eight after McGahee in '03.

Safety: Bob Sanders, Indianapolis; Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh. The Bills traded the 14th pick in '03 to get Drew Bledsoe. Polamalu went 16th overall. The Bills gave up the 43rd overall pick of the '04 draft to move up for Losman. Sanders went to the Colts at No. 44.

There's a lesson there somewhere.

