Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

REUNION ALERT -- The reunion committee for the Class of 1965 from Buffalo's Riverside High School is leaving no stone unturned in trying to locate classmates for the 45th reunion July 10.

"We have been using the Internet to reach out to our classmates through Facebook and our Web site, www.riversidehs65.com. The response has been wonderful, and we have heard from classmates throughout the country," says Nancy Van Stone LoTempio.

The reunion will be a casual evening in the Holiday Inn, 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, with favorite Buffalo foods and two hours of open bar. For more details and reservations, check the Web site, e-mail info@riversidehs65.com or call 207-5252.

DINNER BELL -- Polish sausage will be featured at the dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Sikora Post 1322, American Legion, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Also included are sauerkraut, potato, green beans. Tickets are $6. For an extra $1.50, you get to choose a homemade dessert.

HELPERS WANTED -- Sisters Hospital is looking for volunteers to staff a variety of posts at its St. Joseph campus on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. Needed are people for the information desk from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays; hosts and hostesses for the surgical waiting room from 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday; and helpers for the Gift Box shop from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays.

Clerical volunteers also are needed on all shifts, Monday through Friday, in several departments -- Integrated Disability Management, Respiratory, Patient Care and Care Management. Substitutes also are needed throughout the facility.

Volunteers can donate as little or as much time as they like. For information, call Maria Borawski at 891-2545.

WHITEOUT -- It happened 33 years ago this week -- the event that forever branded Buffalo as the snow capital of the nation. To relive the drama of it, the Buffalo Weather Experience Center and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library present "The Storm of All Storms: Blizzard of '77" at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

Featured are Tom Niziol, meteorologist-in-charge for the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, and Erno Rossi, author of a book about the storm and its aftermath, "White Death." For info, visit www.buffaloweathercenter.org.

GIVE ME AN A -- The WILD All Star Cheerleaders will hold a beer blast and theme tray fundraiser from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4569 Broadway at Borden Road, Depew.

Tickets are $25 and include beer, wine, pop and food. Cash prizes totaling $5,000 will be given. Providing music will be American Graffiti.

Proceeds help send cheering teams to represent Western New York in national competition in March. For tickets and information, call 462-2966 or visit www.wildallstars.com.

