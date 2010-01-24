LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Catholic Charities kicks off appeal

About 275 community volunteers, parish workers and Catholic clergy kicked off the Catholic Charities 2010 Appeal with a celebratory dinner Sunday evening in Salvatore's Italian Gardens in Depew, where they heard stories from people who have been helped by Catholic Charities.

Appeal week will run March 21 to 28 in the eight counties of Western New York. Catholic Charities is seeking to raise $10.5 million.

***

Community Foundation taking applications

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo's competitive scholarship application is now available online at www.cfgb.org.

The application can be submitted until March 1, and award recipients will be notified in June.

Competitive scholarships are primarily awarded to undergraduate college students and range from about $1,000 to $5,500. In 2009, the Community Foundation awarded $1.7 million to more than 1,500 students.

Students eligible for the scholarship must be a resident of one of the eight Western New York counties, maintain a C average and be enrolled full time at an accredited college or university in the United States.